A Teen Went Viral For Licking Ice Cream & Putting It Back. Now, She May Face Serious Consequences

Have you ever thought about entering a store and eating ice cream after plucking it from the shelves, only to put it back without paying for it? How about just taking a lick of it? A teenage girl went viral this week for doing just that and was then arrested for it. Clearly, licking unpurchased ice cream is the definition of a bad idea.
Also, it’s just gross — which is certainly what got people talking about it
Authorities have identified the person in the viral Blue Bell ice cream licker video as a 17-year-old young woman. Initially, police had intended to charge the woman with a second-degree felony of tampering with consumer products, Buzzfeed reports. However, upon finding out that the young woman was a minor, the case has officially been handed over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
“We do not intend to pursue charges against her as an 'adult' and therefore what happens from here is at the discretion of the juvenile justice system. We cannot speak for them as to what charge she will face in the juvenile justice system," said Lufkin police in a Facebook post (via Buzzfeed).
The viral video that sparked the investigation features a young woman entering an aisle of a supermarket and licking a half-gallon of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back on the shelf. The young woman was being filmed by her boyfriend who is heard encouraging her to complete the act. Police are still weighing whether to also charge the man who filmed the prank.
2-20 years is too harsh. She should be punished but she's clearly just some idiot. Have her do community service or something, at most a very brief time in jail.— Lass (@thottievatican) July 4, 2019
If you’re concerned about future consumption of Blue Bell ice cream, you might feel good knowing that the company immediately removed all Tin Roof half-gallons from the Walmart where the prank was filmed.
“Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers,” an official statement from Blue Bell said, according to the Dallas Morning News.
