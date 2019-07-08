Fans were first introduced to Frankie Delgado as Brody Jenner’s best bro on The Hills (and, briefly, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians), and now that the reboot is finally here, we’re getting a chance to get to know him better — including his family and Delgado’s wife, Jennifer Acosta.
Unfortunately for fans who like to read ahead, there's not a lot out there about Acosta, but obviously, now that she’s on The Hills: New Beginnings, that will probably change very soon. She and Delgado got married in 2013 at Rancho Las Lomas in California, and not only was Lauren Conrad in attendance, but she also wished the couple well on Instagram, sharing a photo of Delgado and Acosta dancing together.
And speaking of Conrad, she and Acosta are actually friends in real life, even to this day, despite the fact that she seems to have moved on from most of the Hills gang. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, Delgado said that Acosta and Conrad are friends and have stayed in touch.
"Lauren's a really close friend of Jennifer's,” Delgado revealed to ET. “She's a sweetheart. I think she wants what's best for us. I think she's that kind of person. She wishes me the best. I don't think she has anything against the show. I think... she's moved on to bigger and better things."
Since tying the knot six years ago, Delgado and Acosta have welcomed two children. Their first child, a daughter named Isabella, was born in 2014, and their son, Francis, was born in 2016.
When it comes to The Hills: New Beginnings, though, it sounds like Acosta wasn’t necessarily ready for the challenge. As Delgado told Us Weekly in June, Acosta was “nervous” when filming and promotion for the show first began.
“She was very camera shy, but she got used to it little by little and then I think that she got overwhelmed when we were in New York, and the press and outfits — and you can’t repeat outfits and she’s not used to not repeating outfits,” Acosta said at the time. “She’s always being done up the whole time. And I’m like, ‘Babe, you gotta be you. You’re so beautiful. You don’t have to change anything. Just enjoy the ride,’ and she got comfortable.”
Sounds like Acosta had a pretty normal reaction to the situation, to be honest. Who wouldn’t be nervous to jump into a reality show like that, especially one that was so beloved in its first run? That’s a lot to take on!
On Instagram, Acosta seems to be most passionate about skincare, juicing, and her kids (above, with Delgado). She also seems to be slightly less nervous about the whole reality TV thing now, posting lots of photos with the New Beginnings cast:
Even though certain members of the original Hills cast, like Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, didn’t end up returning, the reboot is giving fans the chance to fall in love with newcomers like Acosta. Hopefully, filming the show wasn’t quite as nerve wracking as she originally thought — and if not, it sounds like Delgado will be there for her every step of the way.
