What Does Midsommar Actually Mean? (You Know, Beyond The Obvious)

You probably know that "midsommar" means exactly what it sounds like: midsummer. But let's look at some of the origins. It's a word found in Swedish, Germany, and other European languages that translates to midsummer, but actually refers to what is technically known as the first day of summer or the summer solstice. The solstice is the time twice a year when the Earth has one of its poles at its maximum tilt toward the sun. In the summer, that gives us the longest day of the year; in the winter, it gives us the shortest day of the year. The summer solstice is always between June 20 and June 22 in the Northern hemisphere and between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 in the southern hemisphere.