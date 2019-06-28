"Cheers Looking At You" & More Of Colton Underwood's Favorite Movie Quotes

With all eyes on current Bachelorette Hannah Brown, you may have forgotten about Colton Underwood. Last season's Bachelor and Olympic fence-jumper is very much still dating winner Cassie Randolph, whom he won over after she left the show citing her reluctance to get engaged. Now, though, pictures with the California native make up a majority of Underwood's feed as they document their date nights and jetset to various sunny locations — but apparently neither of those activities include watching Casablanca, because Underwood cannot, for the life of him, quote it.
Twitter user @itsbreadtimebch pointed out on Thursday night that in not one but two Instagram photos, Underwood tried and failed to quote the famous line uttered in the 1942 classic, "Here's looking at you, kid."
this is some extremely niche 4 am content but the last Bachelor keeps fucking up the casablanca quote on ig and it's really funny to me pic.twitter.com/GSO6YBUFOv— kate (@itsbreadtimebch) June 28, 2019
The first picture, taken in early June, reads "cheers to looking at you," while his most recent attempt on Thursday, "cheers to looking at you girl," is somehow is even less accurate.
For clarity's sake:
If Underwood can so significantly bungle one of the most famous lines in history, what do other movie quotes look like when they've gone through his brain and onto Instagram? Let's see.
"There's no place quite like my house!" - The Wizard of Oz, 1939
"Excuse me I'm walking!" — Midnight Cowboy, 1969
"I'll also have that." — When Harry Met Sally, 1989
"Life is like a box with my mom in it." — Forrest Gump, 1994
"You make me want to be a better man Siri post to Instagram," — As Good as It Gets, 1997
"Working for a better tomorrow, today!" — Taxi Driver, 1976 (??? confusing, because this is actually the slogan of the company in Monsters Inc.)
"h̶͖̭̯͓̆̂͗̑̇̌́e̴̡̛̜̭͙͑̒͛̚ͅͅl̷̨̫̠̝̤̮͕̑̑̽͜͝l̷̙̲̱̦̩͖̆̎̓̉͘ọ̷̃͂" — Jerry Maguire, 1996
If it's any consolation, up until perhaps two years ago I thought "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" by Aaron Carter and "Parents Just Don't Understand" by The Fresh Prince were the same song. That's maybe worse? Cheers to looking at you, Colton!
