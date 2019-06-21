It's The First Day Of Summer & That Means There's A Lot Of Free Food

June 21st marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and the official start of summer. Because it's the longest day of the year, today will require a little extra energy to get through. Some of us might not be prepared or equipped to make it through this exceptionally-long day. But that's what free food is for.
Dunkin’ is setting up a whole "human charger station" in New York City’s Lower Manhattan. The thought behind it being that you’ll need your caffeine to get through the longest day of the year. If you’re not around the pop-up to collect a free can of Dunkin’s Shot in the Dark, you can order the coffee and espresso drink using your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just ask your device to "Send me a sample of Dunkin’ Shot In the Dark” and a full-sized can will be delivered straight to your door.
Advertisement
Jamba is rolling out a whole new menu because today is also National Smoothie Day. Starting with the longtime off-menu favorite, White Gummi. Stop by your local Jamba to try out the new smoothie for free. From 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Jamba will be giving away free White Gummi and Vanilla Blue Ski small smoothies.
Beautifully Blue. Blended Smooth. Always Delicious. Introducing: Vanilla Blue Sky pic.twitter.com/ro9PA8fjp1— Jamba (@JambaJuice) June 6, 2019
Dairy Queen knows nothing beats the heat quite like ice cream. No fancy instructions or marketing hoops to jump here. Download the app and DQ will give you a small or regular dipped cone, for free, with any purchase.
Wendy’s Berry Burst Chicken Salad is back for the summer. Berries are summer fruit after all and what better way to celebrate the return of berry season than to get a free salad with purchase when using the Wendy’s app.
Advertisement