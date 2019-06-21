KUWTK Shadily Misspelled Jordyn Woods' Name Ahead Of Cheating Episode

Unless Keeping Up With The Kardashians is getting sloppy about the most important events of the season, they just did something shady in one of their promos about Jordyn Woods.
The reality series is capping off its 16th season with a two-part finale all about the February drama between Woods, Khloé Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson — when Woods admits to kissing Thompson at a house party. In these episodes, we'll finally get to see what went down on the Kardashian side of the incident, including how Kylie Jenner reacted to her best friend feuding with her sister.
While Woods is hopeful that she'll be portrayed fairly, this one error in a teaser for the episodes could suggest that the Kardashians are playing dirty: Woods' name is misspelled.
In the subtitles of a teaser posted on Instagram, the E! show spelled Jordyn's name as "Jordan," much to the skepticism of commenters.
"Y’all know damn well how to spell Jordyn," one fan wrote.
"they petty," another added.
E! didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but even if it was done on purpose, Woods is determined to stay neutral.
"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it," she told Entertainment Tonight when asked how she was feeling about the finale. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth."
Part one of the finale airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on E!
