The Cast Of Netflix's Murder Mystery Is Full Of Actors You Kinda, Sorta Remember From Something Else
Reuniting for their first time since the 2011 rom-com Just Go With It, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star in Netflix's latest movie, Murder Mystery. They play husband and wife Nick and Audrey Spitz — he's an NYPD cop, she's a hairdresser, and they've been married 15 years. For their anniversary, Nick initially gets her an Amazon gift card (yeah, that really happens) and then, at the last minute, finally takes Audrey on the trip to Europe he promised her when they got married.
Unfortunately for them (fortunately for viewers), things quickly go awry when Audrey goes sneaking into first class on the flight and meets Viscount Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans). He invites the Spitzes to join him on his Uncle Malcolm's (Terrence Stamp) yacht for the weekend. Having only planned a bus tour to find out how ham is cured (again, Nick really is that guy), they agree and become embroiled in a good old-fashioned murder mystery (hence the title) when people start showing up dead.
They have to work to prove that it wasn't them, so the Spitzes team up against Inspector Laurent Delacroix (Danny Boon) to figure out which one of Malcolm's friends or family members took him out. And yes, you recognize pretty much every suspect in this lineup for a reason.