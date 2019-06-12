One of the biggest shocks in the Younger season 5 finale came when Josh (Nico Tortorella) had a personal realization during a sacred cacao ceremony while considering being a sperm donor for Malkie (Sally Pressman). He did see himself being a father, but not as a sperm donor for a friend. His vision showed him where his true happiness is: having a baby with someone he loves. And not just anyone, but Liza. That’s right, #TeamJosh may be down but he’s not out yet! Younger has always gone back and forth between #TeamJosh and #TeamCharles when it comes to Liza’s heart, and while the past few seasons made it seem as if the battle was over, it’s clear the war is still on, at least in Josh’s mind. Will he try to win Liza back this season?