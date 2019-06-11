Poshmark Is Launching A Home Decor Market

What is a brand without a line of throw pillows or indoor planters? Can you call yourself a celebrity if you don’t share home decor tips? From Soho House to Bethenny Frankel, everyone is making moves in the home decor space. Today, online resale marketplace Poshmark bets on home decor by launching Home Market.
To no surprise, home decor was one of the formerly fashion- and beauty-exclusive marketplace’s most-requested categories. Poshmark calls Home Market the “first truly social shopping option where shoppers and sellers can connect and interact around purchases for their personal space.”
The market, which will be available to users starting today, is meant to take the guesswork out of shopping for second-hand home items online, as the vendor can answer any questions you might have about size, color, and usage. It’s all the Poshmark features you know and love, only now it includes coffee table books.
This new section will include decor, art, holiday decor, storage, office supplies, and tableware. Which means you can find your next entryway mirror at a home goods Posh Party or bid on a wacky painting to gift the Phoebe Buffay in your life. Stylish throws and the cute baskets they’ll be stored in are now a click away.
Less than four months ago, Rent the Runway announced a partnership with West Elm to offer curated bundles of pillows, throws, quilts, and other home goods. With Poshmark throwing its hat into the home decor ring, we have to ask: When can we soon expect to buy Matisse-esque posters from our favorite Gen Z influencers on Depop ?
