Cardi B Spotted On Old Town Road

You may think you're obsessed with "Old Town Road," but no one loves the Lil Nas X song more than Cardi B. Just a few weeks after she had the Lil Nas X perform the hit at her Fashion Nova launch event, she invited both him and Billy Ray Cyrus (who is featured on the song's popular remix) on stage over the weekend.
"Now, we gonna cool it down," Cardi said in her introduction for the guest performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam. "Where my motherfucking cowboy hat at?"
The singer swiftly found it and began singing and dancing along with the duet, fully and undeniably getting her yee-haw on in one of her first returns to the stage after recovering from surgery.
🤠🤠🤠 @iamcardib brought out @billyraycyrus & @lilnasx to perform #OldTownRoad ‼️‼️#Hot97SummerJam pic.twitter.com/fIlEZaiPZo— HOT 97 (@HOT97) June 3, 2019
"Let me tell y'all something. I shouldn't really be performing," Cardi previously told the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival in May. "I should have canceled today because moving too much is gonna fuck up my lipo. But bitch, I'm still gonna get this money bag."
Luckily, she was well enough to perform a jig or two while her guests sang, and of course contribute her vocals to the hit of the summer.
Watch the full performance below.
