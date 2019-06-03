There’s nothing like a random act of (corporate) kindness to start the week off on the right foot. Nurses, Chipotle told me to tell you that it really appreciates you. And it wanted me to give you this note: “Do you want a free burrito? Circle 'Yes' or 'No.'”
Tomorrow, Chipotle stores across the United States and Canada will be giving nurses free burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos with an entrée purchase of equal or later value. It’s a surprise Tuesday BOGO for the health care professionals that hold our hands, talk to our loved ones, and support doctors so that we can live healthy lives.
So nurses, all you have to do is bring a valid nursing license or ID to claim your free burrito. And because Chipotle knows a nurse’s schedule is anything but easy, the offer will be valid from opening to closing time.
So, tell your work-wife lunch is on you, or tell your partner you’re bringing home dinner, because their meal is on Chipotle.
Advertisement