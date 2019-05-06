It's Nurse Appreciation Week – Here's How Nurses Can Eat Free

The average American nurse works a 16-hour workday. Nurses are there for us when we are in pain, when we are confused, and when our loved ones need care. Good nurses are smart and caring, often giving more than what’s required of them with little recognition. So today, businesses are showing nurses some love by slashing prices and giving them free food and here are just a few.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop welcomes hungry nurses with their work ID’s. Starting today and through Saturday, nurses get a Buy-One-Get-One-Free deal on sandwiches.
Cinnabon is handing out free MiniBon rolls or four-count BonBites to nurses who present their health care ID badges. This offer generously extends all week through Friday.
Advertisement
Feel-good ice cream brand Enlightened wants nurses to indulge in free ice cream! From May 6-12, you can send a nurse in your life a coupon for a free pint of ice cream or a box of ice cream bars by filling out an online form. Nominees will also be entered in a contest to win a grand prize to be announced on May 14th.
This week, Dairy Queen will give nurses $2 off any mobile app purchase of a minimum of $10. Everyone can join in on the fun here, not just nurses.
PDQ Restaurant is paying for half your order if you’re a nurse. On Tuesday, show up with a valid ID and your entire order is half off.
Advertisement