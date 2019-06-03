Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos During The NBA Finals

Perhaps you’re a selective sports fan, only tuning into games to root for your favorite female athlete (when is it ever not Serena Williams?). But when it comes to free things, we’re indiscriminate: If it’s free, we’re probably taking two of each.
Taco Bell is giving basketball fans and freebie-lovers something to celebrate. Once a team in the NBA Finals steals a game, Taco Bell will give away free tacos to everyone on June 18th.
Here's how it works: When the road team (a team from out of town) beats the home team on its own turf, it “steals” a win, and we all get free tacos. Last night, for example, the Golden State Warriors stole a road win from the Toronto Raptors and, plot twist, the freebie of the day will be Doritos Locos Tacos.
Taco Bell is counting down the days to June 18th and so should you. You can only claim your free taco from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in stores. If you can’t make it to the store on time you can also claim your free taco by ordering online or through the app.
The Warriors stole Game 2 in the NBA Finals, which means free tacos for everyone June 18. 🌮🎉 (No text required...)— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019
Advertisement