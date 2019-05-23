Jamie Foxx Broke Character During Live Sitcom Performance & The Audience Loved It

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel and producer Norman Lear teamed up to host a live revival of two of Lear's most beloved sitcoms, All In The Family (which ran from 1971-1979) and The Jeffersons (1975 -1985). The latter was a spin-off of the former, meaning Jamie Foxx, Woody Harrelson, Ellie Kemper, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson, Marisa Tomei, and more could bring the whole beloved sitcom universe to life in just one night — but as Foxx just taught us, sometimes life is messy.
Foxx, who played George Jefferson on the revival (originally played by the late Sherman Hemsley), flubbed a line while speaking to Anderson's Henry Jefferson. However, instead of moving through it and hoping no one noticed, Foxx embraced the moment to the delight of the audience and his fellow cast members.
"Ever since I was a little boy, I would always beg my mother for a little brother," Foxx's line began before he tripped over his next words so badly that he had to cut through it all by declaring: "It's live!"
"People sitting at home think their TV just messed up," he said as people like Kemper and Barinholtz tried to stifle their laughter in the background.
We said anything could happen! #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience #TheJeffersons #AllintheFamily pic.twitter.com/d8lNCjUzD3— ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 23, 2019
As the actor took a moment to collect himself, the audience erupted into cheers and applause, encouraging the actor to keep going while also relishing in the fact that it's just fun to watch someone break character.
"All we could afford was you," Foxx finally finished, turning to the audience to accept even more cheers.
The rest of the show went on as normal. Meanwhile over in a different part of ABC's studios, Lena Waithe, who was filling in for Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had a surprise of her own when Hallie Berry stopped by a planted a kiss on her lips.
It's hard to say which impromptu moment audiences love more — so let's just keep watching both.
