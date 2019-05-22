Chrissy Teigen's "Pre-Bed" Meal Is Going To Change Our Approach To The Midnight Snack

You don’t have to tiptoe to your fridge for a midnight snack if you have the snack right before bed. You know when “sober you” puts a glass of water and an Advil on your nightstand so that “drunk you” has an easier time getting up in the morning? Well, picture “awake you” having a bomb snack so that “asleep you” doesn’t have to disturb her beauty rest for a midnight snack.
Chrissy Teigen’s “pre-bed” snack of choice is a ham and cheese sandwich. Specifically Velveeta singles with ham and mayonnaise. “Butter is crucial,” she told People, “on both sides of the bread just to bring it all together.” Husband John Legend cuts the sandwich in half and Tiegen eats one half right before bed, then wakes up in the middle of the night to eat the other. If you’re doing the math, then yes, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend might just share a bed with a ham and cheese sandwich.
Teigen said on Twitter she’s had a “mean sandwich addiction lately.” No matter how full she is, she can't fall asleep without her pre-bed sandwich. She gives Legend specific instructions not to make her one no matter how much she asks, yet Teigen always ends up with her pre-bed special.
“I’ve almost reverted back into eating the way I was when I was pregnant,” she told People. And before you jump to conclusions, Teigen is definitely not pregnant. “I don’t know if it’s the state of the world right now, or the weather in LA is a little shotty, but I’m demanding comfort foods.”
