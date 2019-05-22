All The Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix in June

Netflix just dropped its list of titles that will be leaving us this June, and the news is more devastating than accidentally breaking your crush's nose during a "bend and snap." Yes, unfortunately Legally Blonde (and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde) is one of the films that's expiring this upcoming month. But don't worry, there are plenty of new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform that will fill that void — Do you remember when we spent those four amazing hours in the hot tub together after winter formal? These Netflix titles are so much better than that!
Prepare to also say goodbye to some more badass women, as Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2 are leaving June 1, and a few animated favorites, like An Extremely Goofy Movie and Disney's 101 Dalmatians.
Ahead is the complete list of titles leaving Netflix in June, so make sure to check them out before they're gone!