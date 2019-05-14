The Jonas Brother’s Next Gig Is On All That — Yes, That All That!

The Jonas Brothers made their comeback as a band earlier this year with their first post-hiatus singles "Sucker" and "Cool," and now, they’re helping to usher in the return of something else deeply beloved from many of our childhoods: the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, All That. According to a press release from Nickelodeon, the Kenan Thompson-produced sketch show will return on Saturday, June 15, with the Jonas Brothers (that's Joe, Nick, and Kevin) as the show's first musical guests.
Per the release, the brothers are set to perform their track "Sucker." It's worth wondering if they'll have to adjust some of the more adult lyrics ("stumbling out of bars" comes to mind) in order to appease the younger audience. After all, the Jonas Brothers aren't for tweens anymore — literally all of them are married now.
Fortunately, the nostalgia-ready grown-ups excited to see the JoBros and their fave former sketch stars in one place certainly won't mind the adult content. According to Nickelodeon, legacy cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Josh Server will all appear in the Jonas Brothers episode, with the new cast list to be released at a later date.
It's surprising that the Jonas Brothers have chosen to guest star on a Nickelodeon series as one of their first major television show gigs since reuniting. The trio got their start on Disney Channel, where they worked alongside stars like Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus. They even had their own series, Jonas, which this writer watched in its entirety. (Stella and Joe forever.)
"I don't think we have enough new songs to do a long show," Joe Jonas told E! News. "But we have plenty of old ones."
New meets nostalgia? Consider our tickets acquired.
