In case you thought you were just out of the loop, nope, a “roller boy” isn’t something that everyone knows about except you. You can’t just Google “roller boy” (as I just did) and get a clear response. There is the aforementioned Pokémon trainer thing, but most of the results are for a children’s book titled Roller Boy , which is about a boy who gets into roller skating when he doesn’t make the baseball team. I suppose all this underlines that Ryan is probably just a guy who likes (or maybe just owns) roller skates (let's not forget that someone who finds canines delightful, as most humans do, was dubbed "Dog Lover" on The Bachelor). But is there any indication from the roller boy himself as to why the series would give him such a wild title? Yes... and no.