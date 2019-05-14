The Guy Who Already Has A Rose On The Bachelorette Seems Kinda Shady Already

In the moment, perhaps Hannah didn't catch that he echoed her own words about being a hot mess express or that he referred to her alter ego Hannah Beast, but it wasn't really the most flattering rap. Still, Cam seemed to feel that if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? (Ugh, if only he had fixed it.) Cam made up another rap for his real limo exit on the premiere. The lyrics were a little more tame this time around, containing lines like "I got to keep it fresh like I'm coming out the limo" and "this the final rose and I'm ready to go." When he concluded his rap, he blew a bunch of rose petals out of his hands. Hannah seemed just as entertained as before (or she's great at pretending), but Cam is quickly outwearing his welcome. The raps have to end, dude.