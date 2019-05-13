And so, Chuck trudges toward his many favors somewhat reluctantly. On the Wendy front, Chuck visits Dr. Gilbert (the poor gent who took the fall for the Ice Juice debacle in season 3) to see if he can persuade the medical board. It’s a full circle moment for Wendy. Dr. Gilbert represents the first few inches in her fall from grace. Wendy had worked alongside her husband and Bobby to set Dr. Gilbert up as their “patsy,” in her own words. Now, she regrets ever taking those steps. Gilbert agrees to help, so long as he can get out of jail.