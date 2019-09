On to the battle between pretentiousness and machismo that is Dollar Bill (Kelly AuCoin) and Spyros (Stephen Kunken). The somewhat comedic conflict begins when Dollar Bill hands over a bag of cash to a scientist, essentially buying his testimony in a Mendham Pharmaceuticals case. Then, he heads to work, where he asks Wags’ (David Costabile) permission to short Mendham. Classic insider trading. The kind of classic insider trading that Spyros, as former head of the SEC, was brought to Axe Cap to nix. And he does. In light of Dollar Bill watching Spyros arrive to work that day in a shiny cherry red Porsche, while wearing a Porsche jacket (and likely pronouncing it the way Joey did on Friends ), Bill hurls a truly wonderful insult at Spyros by calling him a “six-figure pants shitter.” Spyros says something about “caca de vaca,” while sipping his fancy espresso out of his tiny cup, and the two of them are sent to Wendy’s (Maggie Siff) office. We learn that Spyros has never been married but has been in couples’ therapy with three different women. There’s a pretty good exchange of insults, again, ending with Dollar Bill sighing, “I hate every pore of you,” while manspreading on the couch to a ridiculous degree.