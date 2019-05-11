Where To Go For The Best Mother's Day Deals & Freebies

Considering how absolutely nutty restaurants get on Mother's Day, it would have been in your best interest to have your Sunday plans locked in by now. But if anyone understands that plans don't always come together, it's mothers. Lucky for you, there are plenty of restaurants still hoping to lure you in for the holiday. Here are some Mother's Day deals offered by major chains around the country. (Don't forget to look locally, too!)
The chain is opening half an hour early, at 10:30 am, so you can stuff yourselves silly with a seafood brunch (they suggest something from their limited-time cedar plank menu). If you're planning for later and buy a $75 gift card, you can also get a bonus coupon for $10 off two adult entrees or one free appetizer (valid between July and September).
Their $49 Mother's Day Brunch isn't exactly a cheap option, but damn, that lobster frittata sounds good.
For $49, they're throwing in a $25 gift card for mom to return and indulge in it all again.
This chain also wants your return business, so every $50 gift card you buy between now and June 16 also comes with a $10 coupon.
The home of the thickest menus in the world has that same deal going — $50 gift cards come with $10 bonus cards — through May 12.
Bring mom to this Brazilian steakhouse on Mother's Day and the restaurant will treat mom to a second meal (well, not on the spot, she can eat it another day).
If mom loves pasta, Macaroni Grill is rewarding procrastinators with 25% off of gift cards bought this week. Just use the promo code TREATMOM.
Tim Horton's
In all U.S. locations, if you order a "mom-sized" ice coffee, which is 52 oz. (!!!), it's on the house. (These people truly understand motherhood.)
Join their VIP club and mom's entree is free on Mother's Day.
California Pizza Kitchen
Both CPK and the California-only chain Fresh Brothers Pizza are making heart-shaped pizzas for the Mother's Day. Fresh Brothers' pizza will come with a cute pizza cutter, too.
This Brooklyn staple is offering moms free rosé gelatos with brunch, reminding us once again that you should ask at local restaurants if they’ve got any other offers for Mother’s Day.
You can skip all those fancy desserts at brunch, digest a little, and then stop buy for $3 off an ice cream cake at Baskin Robins, or head to TCBY for a free 6 oz. frozen yogurt.
You don't even need to be a mother to take advantage of this weekend's Ikea Family member special, which will deduct the price of your meal (provided you dine in) at checkout when you buy $100 or more from the store.
