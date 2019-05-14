I Tried Current Rowing Classes And My Abs Are Still Sore

So, there’s core and cardio — but the most important “C” of Current classes might be community. Classes are small, and everyone seems to support each other. Although The New York Times described the class makeup as “TriBeCa moms losing baby weight” and “the occasional finance guy,” it wasn’t my experience. As soon as I put my gym bag in my locker, a friendly woman named Wendy asked if it was my first time. She gave me tips about posture, and told me who to watch in class if I got confused. When I couldn’t figure out how to unstrap my feet from my boat at the end, a friendly neighbor rower helped me escape. It’s common to want to avoid the people you sweat next to. “Why would I give my name to someone who sees me at my sweatiest!?” you might be asking. If you ask the folks at Current, they’ll tell you it gives them a safe space to get better. Current feels like a community — a collective crew team working towards abs of steel.