We don’t mean any offense to the human cast of Detective Pikachu, but let’s be real: the fuzzy, cute and totally adorable live-action Pokémon all totally steal the show. We’ve seen what Pokémon look like since they first burst onto the scene in the ‘90s as videogame stars before moving to playing cards, TV shows, and animated movies, but we’ve never seen them like this. They’re just so cute that you might not even able to handle it. (They’re also totally powerful and destructive and lethal if they’re feeling angry.) However, as adorable as the Pokemon may be, they’re not the only stars of Detective Pikachu. There are also a bunch of human stars that have the insurmountable task of sharing screen time with the cutest creatures in Hollywood.
Detective Pikachu places humans and Pokémon together in live action for the very first time when ace detective Harry Goodman (we could tell you the actor, but that'd be a huge spoiler) goes mysteriously missing, and his 21-year-old son, Tim (Justice Smith), is left to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds). Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can actually understand Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.
You either already know all the cute lil' Pokémon creatures from childhood, or you're just here for the laughs, so let's take a moment get to know all the humans who get to hang out with Poéemon in Rym City.