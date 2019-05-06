Eve is attracting some attention of her own, but not for a good reason. Jess points out that Eve never does any of her paperwork, something Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) has turned a blind eye to because she doesn't want a paper trail of Eve's unorthodox methods. But she can't escape all aspects of corporate life: the team must sit through a bumbling presentation about psychopaths that Eve considers a waste of time, especially because she's able to contradict some of the statements, especially about how to control a psychopath, which is something she's about to attempt by introducing Villanelle and the Ghost.