Warning: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.
After Thanos' snap eradicates half of the universe's population, most of the members of the Avengers — and heck, the whole universe – are having a terrible time of it.
Not Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). He's take all this global calamity as a signal to finally slow down. He and his wife, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) retire to a lakeside mansion and have a daughter, Morgan (Alexandra Rachael Rabe).
Then the events of Avengers: Endgame occur, and that domestic bliss is shattered. The movie signals the end of one era — Tony Stark and the old guard's. But it's also the start of another — the younger Marvel heroes'. Here are all the Avengers offspring (and general youth) you should keep your eye on for future MCU appearances.
Advertisement
Morgan Stark
Who Is She? Morgan is the 5-year-old daughter of Tony and Pepper Potts. If she's anything like her parents, she will be both lithe and a genius.
Is She In The Comics? Morgan Stark does appear in the comics – but not in the same form as in Avengers: Endgame. In the Marvel comics, Morgan is a man and Tony Stark's cousin. He's also wildly jealous of Tony's success. As family legend goes, Edward Stark, Tony's uncle, wanted to leave the family business, so he left his shares of Stark Industries to his brother, Howard. Morgan forever stewed about his being left out of the fortune. So, he constantly tries to take Iron Man down — including resorting to impersonating his more glamorous relative.
How Will Morgan Play Into Future Marvel Movies? Did anyone say Iron Man 2.0? After all, Morgan's been wearing the Iron Man helmet since she was 5. Certainly, the role Iron Man outlasts its creator — in the comics, Iron Man was succeeded by a 15-year-old Black girl named Riri Williams, who goes by Ironheart. Until the next appearance of Morgan Stark, we'll chew on this theory: Katherine Langford was credited for Avengers: Endgame but never appeared. Could she be playing older Morgan? Leading theories say no, but this is Marvel. They love to keep secrets.
Cassie Lang
Who Is She? Cassie (Emma Fuhrmann) is the daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Maggie Lang (Judy Greer). In the five years after Thanos' snap, Cassie was left without her father — Scott was trapped in the Quantum Realm. She ages five years and is a teenager when they meet again.
Advertisement
Is She In The Comics? Definitely — Cassie's an established superhero named Stature. Like her father the Ant-Man, Cassie has the ability to manipulate her size using Pym particles. She can grow up to 40 feet tall and shrink to the size of an ant. Cassie is a member of the Young Avengers, along with Iron Lad and Hulkling.
How Will Cassie Play Into Future Marvel Movies? Cassie is destined toward the same heroic fate as her father. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Cassie expresses a desire to become a superhero. That Avengers: Endgame unveils an older version of Cassie indicates that her future as a superhero isn't so far off.
Lila Barton
Who Is She? Lila (Ava Russo) is the daughter and middle child of Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Laura (Linda Cardellini). During the Snap, she disintegrates along with her mom and brothers, leaving Clint bereft.
Is She In The Comics? In the comics, the Bartons' daughter is named Nicole, after Nick Fury. Clint experiences a terrible loss in the Ultimates continuity of the comics, too: Barton's entire family, including Nicole, is killed by a group called the Liberators. In 2005, the mantle of Hawkeye was assumed by a young woman named Kate Bishop. Kate was a part of the Young Avengers.
How Will Lila Play Into Future Marvel Movies? Lila's already started learning how to shoot a bow and arrow. Call her Hawkeye; call her Katniss Everdeen. Either way, her future is probably bound to becoming the next Hawkeye, instead of Kate Bishop.
Advertisement
Monica Rambeau
Who Is She? Monica is the daughter of Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson) best friend, Maria (Lashana Lynch). Carol met Maria in the '80s, back when she was an intrepid human woman — not a supersonic superhero by the name of Captain Marvel. In Captain Marvel, Monica encourages her mom to go on a mission to outer space with Captain Marvel.
Is She In The Comics? Monica Rambeau is a superhero — and has been since her first appearance in 1982's Amazing Spider-Man Annual No. 16. She has superpowers from another universe that allow her to travel at the speed of light and give the appearance of glowing. At some point, Monica takes the name "Captain Marvel." When Carol takes the name in a 2012 comic, the two women have a confrontation.
How Will Monica Play Into Future Marvel Movies? Given that Brie Larson only recently joined the MCU, it's unlikely that she'll give up the mantle of Captain Marvel this quickly. However, Captain Marvel teased Monica's super-future. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) says maybe one day she'll "learn to glow like Aunt Carol," which refers back to the comic Monica's powers. Five years after the snap, Monica is now a teenager – ready, perhaps, to join Carol. But Monica will be a part of Carol's storyline no matter what. Aside from the Avengers, Monica and Maria are Carol's only friends on Earth. They're what's keeping her tied to her home planet.
Mysterious Teenager at the Funeral
Who Is He? Of everyone at Tony Stark's funeral, only this kid was immediately mysterious. He's actually an older Harley Keener (Ty Simpkins) from the 2013 movie Iron Man 3. At the end of Iron Man 3, Stark builds a workshop for Harley. Maybe he's been working all along.
Is He In The Comics? No — but he might still be an instrumental part of the MCU.
How Will Harley Play Into Future Marvel Movies? Many fans think he'll become the next Iron Lad, a member of the Young Avengers. In the Young Avengers, Iron Lad is in a relationship with Cassie Lang.
Advertisement