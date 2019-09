The half-hour dramedy debuted on the premium cable channel in 2018. It follows the lives of two very different sisters from the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, who are forced back together after the death of their mother , the titular Vidalia. It's soon revealed that Vida's life wasn't anything like her daughters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) knew. The sisters are shocked to learn that Vida was married to a woman — her so-called "roommate" Eddy (Ser Anzoategui). Then, they find out that Vida gifted Eddy a 30% share in her bar, Emma and Lyn have to decide what to do with their mother's legacy and what to make of their surprising new family.