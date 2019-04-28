Samantha Bee Roasted Trump Last Night, Since The White House Correspondents' Dinner Wouldn't

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner may have lost its sense of humor, but Samantha Bee definitely has not.
Upon learning that the dinner would forgo having a comedian host this year following Michelle Wolf’s controversial appearance at last year’s event, Bee stepped up with a few jokes of her own during her second, “not annual” Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
“There are so many you could say about this president: that’s he vicious, vindictive, stupid, unattractive, unloved, and will die alone, but what can we say that Melania hasn’t already said?” Bee said during one scathing but incredibly hilarious roast.
According to Bee, she was “hosting the dinner they should be having” — they being to the White House Correspondents' Association, whom the comedian also called out for buckling under the demands of President Donald Trump and scaling back on the comedy. Historian Ron Chernow was instead the featured speaker at the event.
Bee, on the other hand, didn’t hold back on Trump during her event. She point-blank called him a “coward” for not being able to take a few jokes, pointing out that even Justin Bieber can do that. She then went on to shout out those who were braver than Trump, including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the 23 women who accused him of sexual assault and/or harassment, and the undocumented immigrants who worked at Mar-a-Lago.
Another highlight of the night came when Bee discussed the thing that’s (still) on everyone’s mind: the Mueller report.
“I don’t want to say the Mueller report is excessively redacted, but there was so much black on it, Trump demanded to see its birth certificate,” Bee said as the room erupted into laughter. “There was so much black ink that the Virginia governor is dressing up as it for Halloween. It was so black Trump thinks it should get the death penalty for a crime it definitely didn’t commit.”
If this isn’t a sign that we should make #MuellerReportSoBlack and Bee’s dinner an annual thing, I don’t know what is.
