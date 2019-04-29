How Pizza Became An Unlikely Symbol Of My Indian-American Identity

She baked the pizzas again, and the kitchen filled with smells of olive oil and fresh herbs — a far cry from the usual scent of ghee and warm spices. When they came out, the edges of the crusts had puffed up and charred, and mozzarella cheese was bubbling over the sides. The pizzas didn’t even make it to the table. We just started grabbing at slices. They were that good. In her quest to make pizza with what she had on hand, my mom had discovered that roti makes for the perfect crust — sturdy enough to hold the weight of the toppings, but also beautifully able to crisp and char at the ends. The mild, slightly nutty flavor of the plain roti was a wonderful canvas for the brightness of the toppings. Roti pizza was also unbelievably easy to make. Each of us could literally eat four or five in one sitting. This quickly became our family’s favorite dish.