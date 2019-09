The Man Who Owns ASOS Lost 3 Children In The Sri Lanka Attacks

“I can confirm that three children have been killed," Jesper Stubkier, the communications manager for Holch Povlsen’s wholesale clothing business, Bestseller, tells the Guardian . "We have no further comment and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.” The spokesman declined to comment on which of Holch Povlsen’s four children had died, or whether other members of the family had been visiting Sri Lanka. CNN is reporting that Holch Povlsen was in Sri Lanka with his family on vacation, according to Danish media.