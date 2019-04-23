The Man Who Owns ASOS Lost 3 Children In The Sri Lanka Attacks

On Easter Sunday, at least 321 people died in a spree of bombing attacks in Sri Lanka. On Monday, a spokesperson for ASOS confirmed that three of the children of Anders Holch Povlsen, the brand's billionaire exec, were among the slain. Victims also included a celebrity chef and her daughter, an American fifth grader, a British lawyer and her children, two Turkish engineers, and many who were worshipping at church. For more on how to help click here.
“I can confirm that three children have been killed," Jesper Stubkier, the communications manager for Holch Povlsen’s wholesale clothing business, Bestseller, tells the Guardian. "We have no further comment and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.” The spokesman declined to comment on which of Holch Povlsen’s four children had died, or whether other members of the family had been visiting Sri Lanka. CNN is reporting that Holch Povlsen was in Sri Lanka with his family on vacation, according to Danish media.
Holch Povlsen is worth $5.7 billion, and is Denmark’s wealthiest man, Forbes reports. Not only is he the largest stakeholder in ASOS, he is the CEO of the retail chain Bestseller and one of the largest landowners in Scotland.
On Tuesday, Sri Lankan officials said the Islamist militant group National Thowheeth Jama’ath is responsible for the highly coordinated attacks, targeting Roman Catholic churches in the midst of Easter celebrations, luxury hotels, and a housing development. Time magazine is reporting Rajitha Senaratne, the country’s health minister, said the seven suicide bombers who carried out the attacks were Sri Lankan citizens affiliated with the domestic group, but that authorities suspect foreign ties as well.
