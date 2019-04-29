Who Is Maisie Williams Dating IRL?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8.
This season, Maisie Williams proved the long game pays off when her Game Of Thrones character Arya shared a sex scene with Gendry (Joe Dempsie). This is the first time Arya has given any kind of romantic storyline, but IRL, Williams is a bit more forthcoming with her relationships. While she was last linked with former classmate Ollie Jackson (pictured left), she's been spotted out with a potential new suitor, and told Entertainment Weekly that she currently has a boyfriend.
In 2018, Williams told Elle UK "Everyone just wants to have someone they can hang out with who is a friend and a boyfriend, and Ollie is that." The two reportedly lived together in London, but while neither of them officially announced their split, they've stopped appearing on each other's social media accounts, and Williams has recently started spending more time with a new face: Ruben Selby.
Selby works as the communications director of the app Daisie, which Williams co-founded in hopes of helping emerging creatives find career opportunities. The two have been spotted holding hands in New York and Paris these past few months, and have started popping up on one another's Instagrams.
In an interview with EW, Williams mentioned that her "boyfriend" thought Jon Snow (Kit Harington) should have been the one the kill the Night King, although she didn't specify his name.
As recently as last week Selby documented he and Williams taking a hike.
A change in altitude seems like the appropriate way to celebrate that your (maybe) girlfriend or (maybe) good friend just killed the Night King.
