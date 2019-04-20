If you’ve been wishing that there was a way for Netflix to randomly choose which Friends episode you watch next, then you might just be in luck. Netflix is working on a shuffle feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that will randomize your episode search. Just think of this as “the one with the shuffle button.”
Netflix’s “Random Episode” button, which is currently being tested on Android mobile devices, allows viewers to let the streaming service choose which episode of, say, The Office they watch next. Honestly, with so many Office episodes to choose from, how can one even decide? (We know Office stan Billie Eilish knows exactly how we feel.) Now, thanks to Netflix, there’s a chance we won’t have to.
This shuffle feature is basically Netflix’s way of bringing back channel surfing, how ’90s of them. But it’s still in its early stages. In a statement to THR, Netflix said, "We are testing the ability for members to play a random episode from different TV series on the Android mobile app. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent."
Last week, Android Police reported that Netflix is not only testing a shuffle feature that would allow a viewer to shuffle every episode, but also a button that would let them play a popular episode of a series.
The streaming service is also upping its subscription fee next month, marking its biggest price hike to date. But as we all know, keeping our favorite shows like Friends on Netflix isn’t cheap.
