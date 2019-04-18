A NXIVM Documentary Series About Its Survivors Is In Production

Surprise, surprise: The NXIVM organization is getting the documentary treatment. The organization has crumbled following the arrest of some of its key organizers, including founder Keith Raniere and actress Allison Mack. Members of the group claim they were subject to sex trafficking, diet control, human branding, and more, and now they're giving the full story to HBO.
NXIVM was an Albany-based organization run by Raniere and Nancy Salzman that hosted "Executive Success Programs." The documentary series will focus less on the aftermath of the group and more on former members who joined NXIVM to learn about their experiences and understand what drew them to the purported self-help group in the first place.
"The series...seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals," HBO said in a release.
Mack pled guilty earlier this month to racketeering conspiracy charges but is still charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and forced labor. Salzman pled guilty to the federal racketeering charges, as well as “unlawfully surveil[ling]” perceived "enemies" of NXIVM by obtaining user names and passwords of their email addresses, according to the New York Times. Raniere faces similar charges, as well as creating and possessing child pornography.
The unnamed HBO series will be directed by Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, who were behind the documentary The Square. The series is currently in production and its release date unknown.
