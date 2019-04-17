Krispy Kreme Is Adding Some Fruity Treats To Its Summer Menu

We may have access to lemons and their juicy cousins year-round, but lemonade and lemon-meringue pies are summer specialties. Krispy Kreme knows this and that’s why it is bringing back its Lemon Glazed Doughnut for just a week, from Monday 4/22 to Friday 4/28 – cruel teasing if you ask us.
But KK plans on making it up to us with a new lineup of fruity fried treats. Starting May 6th, a new fruit-inspired donut lineup will be available through June 16th at select stores.
The new pineapple donut is filled with pineapple filling and features adorable icing details while the key like donut is stuffed with key lime “kreme.” And of course, there is a strawberry donut that looks and tastes just like our favorite summer fruit.
Our favorite fruits are hardly in-season when we crave them most. The fruit harvesting is a topsy-turvy world where lemons thrive in January fruit and blueberries are summer fruit. Let’s forget for a moment that some of our favorite citrus fruits are actually winter fruit. Let’s pretend that sumos, clementines, and lemons are in their peak season in the summer months, not early January. We’ll have to rely on less-than farm-fresh goodies to give us what we want.
Advertisement