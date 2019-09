There are some episodes where there’s barely any music beyond The Act's score from Jeff Russo , who’s worked on other prestige projects like HBO’s The Night Of and FX’s Fargo and Legion. Other episodes are filled with symbolic song choices in which the title gives the mood away or offers a tongue and cheek nod to the horror going on behind the closed doors of that pink house. Let’s just say it’s now even harder to hear the Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” without cringing.