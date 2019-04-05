"I was pregnant with Taylor and a big conversation about the value and the lives of the unborn took place at The View. It was a battle — but not of the flesh. I used fighting words because I believe that God decides the value of the lives of babies," wrote Hasselbeck. "And in the heat of the moment, when I felt the need to protect what I knew to be truth and had seen with my own eyes on ultrasound the LIFE in my own shell of a body, I used big battle words (one in particular that I am not proud of and am sorry for using in the heat of trying to defend the lives of the unborn)."