Where To Grab A Pint On National Beer Day

Did you know we’re 17 days into spring? I’d say a little birdie told me but I honestly can’t remember the last time I saw a bird. Sporadic sunlight mixed with plenty of cloud and wind can be demoralizing when we’re already a week into April. But the best way to make it feel like it’s spring is to act like it’s already here!
Today is National Beer Day and there’s no better time to start opting for outdoor seating and staking out our local beer gardens. Not to be confused with National Beer Lover’s Day (September 7th), National Beer Day is the ultimate excuse to shake off our blues and chase away the Monday scaries. Although you’ll have better luck checking in with your local watering holes for their take on National Beer Day, here are a few standout deals.
In New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, beer everywhere is at a discount. Central Market New York will be selling $3 draft beers and over at the taco and ceviche restaurant, La Chula, all beers will be 50% off.
Yard House locations across the country will be selling pints and goblets of ally of their draft beers for just $3.
If you’re not even old enough to drink or don’t own a dog, you should definitely consider following Bark Bar on Twitter for the puppy pics. For those lucky enough to be in the area, Bark Bar is shaving a dollar off the price of draft beers.
??❤️— Bark Bar (@barkbarlr) April 2, 2019
Celebrate #NationalBeerDay at #BarkBar! Don't feel guilty about leaving puppers behind. Bring your furry family along! Go off-leash, chase some tail, and drink some cold ones with us on one of the greatest holidays - BEER DAY. ? pic.twitter.com/arWpV2B9eh
The California eatery, Eat Pizza Supreme will be celebrating National Beer Day with $3 draft beer and $15 beer buckets.
Proof Brewing Co. in Tallahassee, Florida will pay for half your Lyft ride either to or from their bar this Sunday with the code BEEDAY19.
