"It's important for me to write stories about women that have an existential crisis, who are not always going to do the right thing and to explore that women have that choice. We love Walter White, we love Tony Soprano — why can't we write about women going through these crises? I also approach all of my female characters like I hope anyone approaches any human being. They have an inner narrative in which what they say doesn't always express how they are feeling. There's so much complexity to the women that I write or any character that I'm exploring because I want to respect that every person has vulnerability and isn't just a shell of a person."