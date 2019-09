But their bond was strong, all the way up until Fosse's death. In 1971, after their separation, Fosse told the New York Times , “The happiest times I ever had with Gwen were when we were working together. They stimulated all sorts of things.'' This might be why the two continued to remain close after their split, even working together on occasion including 1972’s Cabaret in which Verdon was an assistant to Fosse. The two would also reunite for Broadway’s Chicago in 1975 with Verdon originating the role of Roxie Hart in what would be her final Broadway role. The two would later work together on Fosse’s 1979 semi-autobiographical film, All That Jazz.