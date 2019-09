With The Twilight Zone, Peele didn't aim to completely reinvent the original series. Instead, he pays homage to it. Like creator Rod Serling did for 165 episodes before him , Peele tells the audience, "You are now entering the fifth dimension." The eight episodes' storylines either borrow from original episodes, or are reminiscent in tone. As with the original, the new Twilight Zone episodes will both freak you out and encourage you to re-examine your life — it's entertainment with a moral backbone. We'll continually update the story as more information about the episodes become available, like which episode stars Seth Rogen