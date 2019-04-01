Release Date: April 1

Starring: Adam Scott, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nicholas Lea, Katie Findlay

What It's About: Journalist Justin Sanderson (Adam Scott) realizes that he's on a doomed flight before the flight even experiences difficulties. But do his efforts to thwart the flight's fate actually contribute to its gruesome ending?

Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet" is a modern twist on the famous original Twilight Zone episode, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet", in which a paranoid flyer spots a gremlin on the wing of a plane.