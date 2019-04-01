Attention, fans of the original Twilight Zone, which ran from 1959 to 1964: Prepare to be delighted. The 2019 reboot, headed by Jordan Peele, is a thrilling follow-up to the ground-breaking sci-fi series. The Twilight Zone's first two episodes begin streaming on CBS All Access on April 1, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.
With The Twilight Zone, Peele didn't aim to completely reinvent the original series. Instead, he pays homage to it. Like creator Rod Serling did for 165 episodes before him, Peele tells the audience, "You are now entering the fifth dimension." The eight episodes' storylines either borrow from original episodes, or are reminiscent in tone. As with the original, the new Twilight Zone episodes will both freak you out and encourage you to re-examine your life — it's entertainment with a moral backbone. We'll continually update the story as more information about the episodes become available, like which episode stars Seth Rogen.
Advertisement
"The Comedian"
Release Date: April 1
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Amara Karan, Diarra Kilpatrick
What It's About: Samir (Nanjiani) is a comedian who can't seem to make audiences laugh. After years of patient support, even his girlfriend is losing patience with his dreams. Then, Samir's offered a chance to achieve tremendous success — if he's willing to sacrifice a part of himself in each set.
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: The Dummy, about a man whose ventriloquist begins to have a mind of his own. Willie, the puppet, makes a cameo in the episode.
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Amara Karan, Diarra Kilpatrick
What It's About: Samir (Nanjiani) is a comedian who can't seem to make audiences laugh. After years of patient support, even his girlfriend is losing patience with his dreams. Then, Samir's offered a chance to achieve tremendous success — if he's willing to sacrifice a part of himself in each set.
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: The Dummy, about a man whose ventriloquist begins to have a mind of his own. Willie, the puppet, makes a cameo in the episode.
"Nightmare at 30,000 Feet"
Release Date: April 1
Starring: Adam Scott, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nicholas Lea, Katie Findlay
What It's About: Journalist Justin Sanderson (Adam Scott) realizes that he's on a doomed flight before the flight even experiences difficulties. But do his efforts to thwart the flight's fate actually contribute to its gruesome ending?
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet" is a modern twist on the famous original Twilight Zone episode, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet", in which a paranoid flyer spots a gremlin on the wing of a plane.
Starring: Adam Scott, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nicholas Lea, Katie Findlay
What It's About: Journalist Justin Sanderson (Adam Scott) realizes that he's on a doomed flight before the flight even experiences difficulties. But do his efforts to thwart the flight's fate actually contribute to its gruesome ending?
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet" is a modern twist on the famous original Twilight Zone episode, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet", in which a paranoid flyer spots a gremlin on the wing of a plane.
"Replay"
Release Date: April 11
Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Damson Idris, Glenn Fleshler, Steve Harris
What It's About: After finding a video recorder that can also alter the past, Nina (Lathan) tries to use the device to create a better future for her teenage son (Idris).
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: Time travel is a popular Twilight Zone subject. "Replay" was specifically inspired by the 2003 episode called "Rewind," in which a gambler uses a time-traveling device to win a poker game. For an alternative, watch the sentimental tear-jerker "Walking Distance," about a man who strolls into a scene of his childhood.
Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Damson Idris, Glenn Fleshler, Steve Harris
What It's About: After finding a video recorder that can also alter the past, Nina (Lathan) tries to use the device to create a better future for her teenage son (Idris).
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: Time travel is a popular Twilight Zone subject. "Replay" was specifically inspired by the 2003 episode called "Rewind," in which a gambler uses a time-traveling device to win a poker game. For an alternative, watch the sentimental tear-jerker "Walking Distance," about a man who strolls into a scene of his childhood.
Advertisement
"A Traveler"
Release Date: April 18
Starring: Steven Yeun, Greg Kinnear, Marika Sila
What It's About: Yeun plays a prisoner who arrives at a small Alaskan jail, asking for forgiveness from Captain Lane Pendleton (Kinnear).
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: The Twilight Zone had a knack for creating thought-provoking episodes about prisoners. For a supernatural slant on the theme, watch "The Howling Man;" for a terrifying law enforcement fever dream, watch "Shadow Play."
Starring: Steven Yeun, Greg Kinnear, Marika Sila
What It's About: Yeun plays a prisoner who arrives at a small Alaskan jail, asking for forgiveness from Captain Lane Pendleton (Kinnear).
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: The Twilight Zone had a knack for creating thought-provoking episodes about prisoners. For a supernatural slant on the theme, watch "The Howling Man;" for a terrifying law enforcement fever dream, watch "Shadow Play."
“The Wunderkind”
Release Date: TBA
Starring: John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Erica Tremblay
What It's About: TBA
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: "It's a Good Life," which gave us the iconic image of a 6-year-old boy pointing his index finger at adults and banishing them to the cornfield.
Starring: John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Erica Tremblay
What It's About: TBA
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: "It's a Good Life," which gave us the iconic image of a 6-year-old boy pointing his index finger at adults and banishing them to the cornfield.
“Point of Origin”
Release Date: TBA
Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, James Frain, Zabryna Guevara
What It's About: TBA
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: TBA
Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, James Frain, Zabryna Guevara
What It's About: TBA
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: TBA
“Untitled Episode”
Release Date: TBA
Starring: Rhea Seehorn, Ike Barinholtz, Taissa Farmiga, Percy Hynes-White
What It's About: We don't have exact synopsis information, but the episode will deal with toxic masculinity and morality.
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: According to star Ike Barinholz, this episode is reminiscent of "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street," about a small suburban town whose residents become paranoid of each other's intentions.
Starring: Rhea Seehorn, Ike Barinholtz, Taissa Farmiga, Percy Hynes-White
What It's About: We don't have exact synopsis information, but the episode will deal with toxic masculinity and morality.
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: According to star Ike Barinholz, this episode is reminiscent of "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street," about a small suburban town whose residents become paranoid of each other's intentions.
“Untitled Episode”
Release Date: TBA
Starring: DeWanda Wise, Jessica Williams, Jefferson White, Lucinda Dryzek, Jonathan Whitesell
What It's About: DeWanda Wise plays a woman in a leadership position named Alexa Brandt.
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: TBA
Starring: DeWanda Wise, Jessica Williams, Jefferson White, Lucinda Dryzek, Jonathan Whitesell
What It's About: DeWanda Wise plays a woman in a leadership position named Alexa Brandt.
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: TBA
Advertisement
“Untitled Episode”
Release Date: TBA
Starring: Zazie Beetz, Betty Gabriel
What It's About: TBA
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: TBA
Starring: Zazie Beetz, Betty Gabriel
What It's About: TBA
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: TBA
“The Blue Scorpion”
Release Date: TBA
Starring: Amy Landecker, Chris O'Dowd
What It's About: TBA
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: Apparently, "The Blue Scorpion" has a particularly shocking ending. So, watch Twilight Zone episode known for its twist ending, like "To Serve Man" or "Five Characters in Search of an Exit."
Starring: Amy Landecker, Chris O'Dowd
What It's About: TBA
Original Twilight Zone Episode To Watch After: Apparently, "The Blue Scorpion" has a particularly shocking ending. So, watch Twilight Zone episode known for its twist ending, like "To Serve Man" or "Five Characters in Search of an Exit."
Advertisement