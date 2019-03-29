In Season 2, we’re introduced to the idea that maybe this zombie thing is way bigger than anyone even realized. Abby and Eric accidentally come across Paul and Marsha, two members of the Knights of Serbia, who are on a mission to end the zombie breakout. They manage to blow up Ruby’s Clams and drive away without being caught. It’s unclear of these two will return for Season 3 of the show, but at one point during the trailer for the new season Joel finds a note on the front door reading, “Beware! The knights are coming!” So if it’s not Paul and Marsha who are back again, we’re at least going to meet some other members of the Knights of Serbia.