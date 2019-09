Homeland Is The New Americans With Hugh Dancy Joining Wife Claire Danes On Final Season

Danes and Dancy married in 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2007 movie Evening, so they’re no strangers to sharing the screen. While the two won’t be playing husband in wife in the upcoming season like Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys did in The Americans, that doesn’t mean they won’t still be fun to watch on screen. Dancy will be playing John Zabel, a White House newcomer who is a foreign policy adviser to the president. He does not get along with Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), who is also juggling Dane’s Carrie’s difficult return from confinement.