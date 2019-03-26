Homeland Is The New Americans With Hugh Dancy Joining Wife Claire Danes On Final Season

The 8th and final season of Showtime's Homeland is taking a page out of The Americans’ book. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Hugh Dancy will be joining the cast alongside his wife Claire Danes for a multi-episode arc.
Danes and Dancy married in 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2007 movie Evening, so they’re no strangers to sharing the screen. While the two won’t be playing husband in wife in the upcoming season like Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys did in The Americans, that doesn’t mean they won’t still be fun to watch on screen. Dancy will be playing John Zabel, a White House newcomer who is a foreign policy adviser to the president. He does not get along with Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), who is also juggling Dane’s Carrie’s difficult return from confinement.
The final season of the series will also welcome True Blood star Sam Trammell as Vice President Benjamin Haye, THR previously reported. His role will prove to be more than the president bargained for when he defies his harmless reputation and becomes, quote, "dangerous."
Luckily, the Danes and Dancy’s off-screen life isn’t quite as dramatic as their upcoming arc. They welcomed their second child back in August 2018, and will have the chance to relax and rewind after Homeland comes to its ultimate conclusion. But first, you can catch their return to co-star status when the final season airs later this year.
