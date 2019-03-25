Jennifer Garner Shared Her Go-To Breakfast Recipe

It’s only a matter of time before Jennifer Garner’s fake cooking show, #PretendCookingShow, is picked up by an ambitious streaming service. (This is your chance, Apple.)
While random sunny days and super blooms are teasing what we hope is the arrival of warmer weather, some parts of the country are experiencing extremely un-spring-like bouts of hale and snow. Cue, Jennifer Garner’s winter oatmeal recipe, which she shared in the latest installment of her #PretendCookingShow series on Instagram.
The hastagged video series (available on her Facebook page and on IGTV) showcases the 13 Going on 30 star’s delightfully off-beat sense of humor. She whistles while she works, growls, and fake smiles like a regular Gen Z Vine-star. Come for the recipe, stay for the Yoda impressions.
@inagarten says the trick to learning how to cook is finding something you eat and making it over and over again— maybe this time try half water/half almond milk? Or instead of brown sugar drizzle some maple syrup? That’s how you gain a little confidence. ??? And that’s me and my favorite winter oatmeal. ? #PretendCookingShow . @tasteofhome Oh-So-Good Oatmeal Ingredients: 3 cups water 2 medium tart apples, chopped 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats Dash salt 1/4 cup packed brown sugar (I use 2 tbsp) 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp vanilla extract 1/4 cup chopped almonds Maple syrup and/or milk of your choice, optional . Directions: 1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, bring water to a boil. Add the apples, oats and salt; cook and stir for 5 minutes. 2. Remove from heat; stir in the brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. Cover and let stand for 2 minutes. Sprinkle each serving with almonds. Serve with maple syrup and/or milk if desired. 3. Yum.
Other noteworthy episodes from the #PretendCookingShow include a salad edition that celebrates what is “seasonal and handy” and a struggle batch of bagels hashtagged, #notaprettybaker.
The hearty oatmeal recipe includes two apples and lots of brown sugar. She suggests going for equal parts water and equal parts almond milk for added richness. Her recipe is a spin on Taste of Home’s “Oh-So-Good Oatmeal” and she reminds us of Ina Garten’s sage advice in the caption, "The trick to learning how to cook is finding something you eat and making it over and over again,” adding that “that’s how you gain a little confidence."
