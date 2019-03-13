During the premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, it was clear that Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps still weren’t on the same page after their falling out last season. In fact, Luann requested that her friend Barbara Kavovit not invite Dorinda to her clambake. But, since the season started filming last summer, where does Dorinda and Luann’s friendship stand now? Has the Jovani heckling finally been left in the past?
While the season will show more fights and disagreements between the two Housewives, in 2019, Luann and Dorinda are doing better. Dorinda told Us Weekly in a recent interview that they’re “in a good place," but blamed their mutual friend Barbara for making their healing process longer than it could have been.
“You are going to see throughout the season I’m just trying so hard to communicate with her, and Barbara, unfortunately, is constantly blocking it,” Dorinda explained to the mag. “I think it made it go on longer than it should have. We needed to just clear the air. I mean, listen, you know when you have a break like that, it changes the relationship. So, we’re working on it, but yeah, we’re in a good place.”
Other than that, neither Dorinda nor Luann have shared much about their current status. Luann has tagged Dorinda in a couple posts promoting the season on social media, and Dorinda retweeted one of them, which is a positive sign. Or at least a sign of them doing better than they were at the start of the season.
On the first episode, Luann was adamant that she did not want to see Dorinda (hence the clambake invite situation). Meanwhile, Dorinda was hurt and said she was dreading seeing Luann, too. At this point they hadn’t actually spoken to each other since March, according to Dorinda. Still, Dorinda didn’t think things were as bad as they were. She wrote in her Bravo blog, “...I was under the impression in the last six months that we were moving on and in a better place. We exchanged texts and quite frankly, I was feeling positive about putting the past in the past, but clearly, Luann didn't feel the same.”
Lest you forgot, all of this was tied to a fight they had while on the Season 10 trip to Cartagena, Colombia, during which Dorinda gave Luann a hard time about her drinking and her arrest. The season then ended with Dorinda taunting Luann during her cabaret show by shouting, “Jovani! Jovani!” in reference to the dress Luann was wearing. Normally, this would lead to everything being talked out at the reunion, but Luann was in rehab and did not attend.
The good news is that things didn't end up so poorly between Luann and Dorinda that they stopped filming together. For one, Luann mentions in her own Bravo blog that the group still goes on the yearly trip to Dorinda’s home in the Berkshires.
Since the ladies haven’t shared too many updates, it seems that fans will just have to wait and see how things play out on the season — and then at the reunion — to know where their relationship really stands and how it got to the point where it is now.
