This is where Adnan allegedly strangled Hae, according to Jay Wilds. Jay said that Adnan called him from a payphone in the parking lot there to come pick him up. In one interview with police, Jay said that when he showed up, Adnan allegedly showed him Hae's body in the trunk of her car, though Jay later changed that story. There is a part of the parking lot out of view of security cameras, where Adnan and his friend Ja'uan once smoked pot, and Adnan told Jay he had sex with Hae there. (You can find both Jay's and Ja'uan's hand-drawn maps of the place here .) On Serial, Sarah Koenig could not initially confirm the existence of a pay phone at the store, but some Redditors later said they were pretty sure there used to be two in the lobby. Koenig eventually obtained architectural drawings that showed a plan for the phone as well.