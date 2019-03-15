View this post on Instagram

Today's #stafffeaturefriday is Joey, our new Program Manager! Joey has been working for camps since 1991, when he began his journey as a camp lifeguard. He became an adventure guide at Wildwood in 1996, and after becoming a father, starting a small business, and traveling the world, Joey rejoined Wildwood in 2016. Joey has a passion for helping others discover the power of playing and learning outdoors, and he gives his time because he "want[s] the world to be more like camp." When he's not leading campers or outdoor education students, Joey enjoys being outside, performing arts, and traveling. #campstaff #mywildwood #summercamp #whyigive