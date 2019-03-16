When viewers first met Thomas, his sister said he spent most of his time in his room, at school, or at work. He didn't have much of a social life outside the computer, and she wanted to help break him out of his rut. She nominated him for Queer Eye and after a week with the Fab Five, Thomas really came into his own just in time for his big 21st birthday party. By the end of the episode he was describing himself as a lion and thanking the Fab Five for helping him open up. "I just want to say thank you all for spending this time with me and really getting to know me," he said. "You've played a huge role in breaking down those barriers and like those walls that I've put up."