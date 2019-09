Some people thrive in the spotlight; Thomas Diggs from Queer Eye is not necessarily one of those people. In Season 3, viewers met Thomas as he was just about to celebrate his 21st birthday party. Over the course of the episode, Thomas did open up a lot compared to in the beginning, but that doesn't mean he wants to or has to share that part of himself with the world now. After Queer Eye, Thomas is staying out of the public eye a bit and just living his life, which is totally understandable. "Since filming the show, my life has been relatively the same," he tells Refinery29 via email. "The main difference is everyone wants to know where I got my clothes, and I get way more compliments on my appearance than I did before." He jokes that he also "started eating more veggies, per Antoni's request!"