Why Five Feet Apart Is Dedicated To Claire Wineland

“Death is Inevitable. Living a life we can be proud of is something we can control.” - Claire Wineland. Last night at 6 pm- my dear friend and little soul sister -Claire took her last breath on earth in the exact way she wanted. Surrounded by love and in complete peace while in the arms of her incredible parents Melissa and John. The medical staff said it was the most peaceful passing they had ever witnessed. Saturday night- we got the text from Claires mom that that it was time to come and say goodbye. I was devastated. But when we got to the ICU in San Diego I witnessed what I can only describe as one of the purest demonstrations of love I had ever seen. I saw pain yes, but I also saw joy. I saw support, love, laughter, and a group of people brought together by a young woman who had the keys to the secrets of the universe. It was exactly as I can imagine Claire wanting it. She even made a list of who could come say goodbye if she passed. Getting the chance to sit with her alone in that sacred space, hold her hand, pray for her, and thank her for more than I could ever write or put into words will forever be one of the the greatest honors of my life. And while my heart is broken and my tears fill this keyboard, this news is in no way tragic, as Claire wouldn’t have wanted her end to be a “tragic tale” but instead a hopeful joy-filled story that isnt over. Her legacy is just beginning as she wanted all of us to know that your circumstances do not define you, your happiness or your ability to influence the world. Anything was possible to Claire, she she didn’t just talk it… she lived it. She was a teacher in every sense of the word and I can only imagine that the reason she outlived the doctors expectations every year of her life was because she had so much left to teach. Claire told me many times how bad she wanted her foundation to live on and flourish after she was gone. So in lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Claire’s foundation. The link is in my bio to donate to the foundation. It would meant the world to me if you would consider It. Thank you all- say a prayer for her beautiful soul today. Love Justin