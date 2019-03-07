Krispy Kreme Is Turning Green For St. Patrick's Day & Giving Away Free Doughnuts

Next weekend, there's going to be one particularly delicious way to make sure you don't get pinched on St. Patrick's Day, and that is by picking up some green Krispy Kreme doughnuts. This year, the doughnut chain is bringing back its
"O'riginal" Glazed doughnut for a three-day St. Patty's Day celebration.
Krispy Kreme's "O'riginal" Glazed doughnut are created with specially formulated green dough, making them especially festive for the holiday. The celebratory green doughnuts will be available starting on Friday, March 15 through St. Patrick's Day, which this year, falls on Sunday, March 17.
In addition to green glazed doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is also giving customers a chance to win a golden prize. Thousands of doughnut fans will win a "Golden Dozen Pass," which will get them one dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts every month through St. Patrick's Day 2020. That's 144 free doughnuts over the course of an entire year. Multiple customers will win a Golden Dozen Pass each day during Krispy Kreme's St. Patty's weekend celebration at participating shops.
