Taylor Swift's 3 Favorite Dinner Party Recipes

Many of us have daydreamed endlessly about being invited to one of Taylor Swift's epic Fourth of July parties if only to taste her take on Ina Garten's equally iconic American flag buttercream and berries cake, but it turns out that's not the only kind party recipe Swift excels at making.
In an article written by the pop star and published by Elle this morning, she wrote, "I’ve always cooked a LOT, but I found three recipes I know I'll be making at dinner parties for life." Those recipes come from Nigella Lawson, Jamie Oliver, and of course, the one chef that's also an official member of Swift's squad, Ina Garten.
Ahead, you'll find the recipes Taylor Swift swears by for dinner parties, as well as her personal twists on each. Finally, we'll be able to try T-Swift's version of famous chef's recipes without any kind of invite.